PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A staggering update to a story Arizona's Family has been following closely; Valley firefighters getting their cancer claims denied by cities, even though the claims should be covered under state law.
Back in August, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich asked the Industrial Commission to start compiling data on the number of disputes and outcomes of these cases, and the first round of numbers are in.
Brnovich said the numbers are appalling, disgusted with the treatment some cancer-stricken firefighters are getting from the cities they’ve protected.
“40% denied, 30% pending, and another 30% accepted,” Brnovich said. “Now think about it, that’s batting 300. Now if you’re a baseball player in the World Series, batting 300 may be okay, but if you’re the government and have a legal and moral obligation to a first responder, that’s terrible.”
For months Arizona's Family followed Glendale firefighter Kevin Thompson's story, where the city originally denied his claim giving us excuses that didn't check out, even though Thompson's cancer is covered under Arizona state law.
“You see more and more pressure put on, including your reporting, has put a lot of pressure on these cities to do something,” Brnovich said. “My goodness, these first responders are there for us, why aren’t we there for them?”
He said the cities are hiding behind third parties, doctors, and insurance companies...yet will spend millions of dollars on sports complexes and handouts to billionaire businesses.
So how are cities able to break the law and deny these claims?
“The reality is that there’s no penalty in the law,” Brnovich said.
But the Attorney General said everyone should expect to see that change.
“I will make you a guaranteed prediction. There will be legislation introduced and I think it will get passed because it’s the morally right thing to do,” he said.
Brnovich said he's already working with Senator Paul Boyer, who's been very outspoken about this issue, on writing up legislation to impose consequences when cities don't follow the law on this.