TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Tempe is home to a brand new cyber protection research and development center.
The software company Acronis hosted an event in Tempe on Monday to celebrate the new office location.
This cutting-edge research and development center will be Acronis' biggest and quickest growing data center operations space.
The center will create 150 high-wage jobs in Tempe, according to the Arizona Commerce Authority. These positions will have a concentration in engineering, sales, professional services and support.
Serguei Beloussov, the CEO of Acronis, made an appearance at the event and offered his vision for the company.
"Our presence and investment in Tempe is key to future research and development," said Beloussov in a joint news release with Arizona Commerce Authority. "We invite engineering experts and data center operations professionals from the city's pool of talent to join our team and accomplish this exciting work on the cutting-edge of technology."
The company's focus is on technology, leading-edge cyber protection and data center operations.
Through its foundation division, they aim to provide educational opportunities.
"I believe they will be seeking to create some of those types of partnerships here in the local market," said Susan Marie, executive VP of strategy at Arizona Commerce Authority.
Gov. Doug Ducey believes Acronis new Tempe location is a major gain for Arizona.
"Acronis' choice to locate a state-of-the-art research and development center and create hundreds of high-quality jobs in Arizona emphasizes our state's position as a leader in technology and innovation," said Ducey, according to the Arizona Commerce Authority. "Acronis could have located this operation anywhere in the world, and we're proud they chose Arizona."
For further information on Acronis' Tempe center, go here.
