PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel promised changes to the office but offered few details in her first press conference since she was appointed two weeks ago.
On Thursday, Adel said she is focused on protecting victims’ rights and holding criminals accountable.
Adel also said she would run the office like her controversial predecessor, Bill Montgomery, who stepped down to take a position on the state Supreme Court.
But following the press conference, it remained unclear where she differed from Montgomery.
As the Phoenix New Times reported, Montgomery was silent on two controversial and racially charged issues.
There was the video this summer of a Phoenix police officer who pointed a gun at a unarmed black family accused of shoplifting.
And then there was the disturbing report that dozens of Phoenix police officers shared violent and racist posts on Facebook.
When what she thought of those police actions, Adel didn't answer.
"You know I'd need to dive further into those issues to better answer that question," she said.