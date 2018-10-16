PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Get ready for some good food, great tunes and big laughs. A new comedy and music venue is coming to Desert Ridge Marketplace next month.
CB Live is set to open Friday, Nov. 23, with comedian David Spade kicking things off.
CB Live (which stands for Copper Blues Live) will move into an 11,000-square-foot space across from Barnes & Noble at Desert Ridge. The venue includes 450 seats and a patio.
The space is separated into two sides by a retractable, soundproof sky wall.
On one side is a restaurant “in the round” – a full-service eatery, bar and hotspot with a 270-degree view of the stage, which features nightly entertainment from local bands, acoustic acts and DJs.
On the other end is the live side, a dynamic, state-of-the-art music, comedy and multi-use venue with the latest in lighting and video technology.
The live side can easily be transformed from a traditional rowed theater, to a comedy club set up, to a standing concert space. The space has the capability to host almost any type of live show, including seminars, workshops, live podcasts, stand up comedy, concerts, and much more
CB Live’s menu will feature chef-driven comfort food favorites with a healthy twist along with a unique beverage program including wine, cocktails & beer, all on draft. There’s also a kids’ menu.
The venue is also hiring! CB Live expects to fill 150 front and back-of-house positions during a job fair from Oct. 20 to 24. The CB Live job fair will be hosted at Desert Ridge Marketplace, 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 38-1340, near California Pizza Kitchen in the southwest area of The District shopping core. Stop by the job fair or email your resume to hr@cblive.com for consideration.
Tickets for the Nov. 23 David Spade show go on sale Friday, Oct. 26 at 8 a.m. at cblive.com.
Other upcoming acts:
- The Dan Band (Nov. 29 and 30)
- Frank Caliendo (Dec. 8)
- Marlon Wayans (Dec. 9)
- Broadway Princess Party (Dec. 12)
- Andrew Dice Clay (Dec. 15)
- Pretty Things Vaudeville Show (Jan. 26)
- Friends! The Musical (April 23 and 24)
CB Live is also available for semi-private and private events. Whether you’re planning your company holiday party, hosting a business meeting or celebrating a milestone, CB Live can entertain groups from 10 to 700 people.
CB Live was founded by the ownership group of Stand Up Live and Copper Blues in downtown Phoenix.
Details: cblivephx.com, shopdesertridge.com
