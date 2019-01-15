PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new Chick-fil-A is opening in the South Mountain area this Thursday, Jan. 24.
The first 100 people in line at the grand opening will win a free year supply of Chick-fil-A.
The line starts the day before the opening Wednesday, Jan 23 at 6 a.m. You must be in a participating zip code to win the free year supply of food.
The restaurant also recently added three new items to their menu.
The newest Chick-Fil-A will be located near the corner of Baseline Road and 24th Street.
