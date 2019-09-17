CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The state's largest full-service Marriott is opening soon in Chandler and will be hiring more than 100 people before it opens this fall. A quarter of the available positions are management level opportunities.
The hotel is looking for team members who are committed to enhancing the guest experience. Positions are available in all areas of the hotel, including room and laundry attendants, maintenance engineers, guest service agents, front desk agents, stewards, public space attendants and more.
In addition, there will be positions in the food and beverage department such as bartenders, servers, bussers, baristas, as well as banquet service staff.
The 182,000-square-foot property will feature 264 rooms, event and convention space, a swimming pool, indoor and outdoor lounging areas and a fitness center.
The hotel will include food and beverage facilities: Café MeSo, a Southwestern and Mediterranean inspired restaurant, Proof 19, a craft cocktail and tequila-focused bar, as well as a morning café serving coffee and quick bites.
Interested applicants can apply Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Phoenix Chandler recruitment center located at 1490 S. Price Road, Suite 116 in Chandler.
Click here to view application or text “NEWJOBS” to 31996.
The Marriott Phoenix Chandler is located at the 101 and Willis Road within the 170-acre Park Place mixed-use development. The address is 1600 South Price Rd, Chandler, Ariz., 85286. Click here for more information.