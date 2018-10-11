PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - They've mocked her pink tutu. Attacked her anti-war past. Now, supporters of Republican Senate candidate Martha McSally have gone nuclear with new ads.
"That's an outside group Dennis and you know by law we're not allowed to coordinate or associate," said McSally.
That outside group, Defend Arizona, is linked to Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.
This week the political action committee sent thousands of fliers to voters, warning that Kyrsten Sinema won't keep Arizonans safe, and to highlight their point, the pamphlet included a nuclear mushroom cloud over a city that resembles Phoenix.
"It's not how I would, it's not an ad that I would have done."
McSally is now suggesting the flier was over the top in this high profile race that carries national implications.
Recent polling shows McSally and Sinema are running neck and neck as early voting begins in Arizona.
"Republicans are unifying and realizing the consequences of this race and we're going to fight for every last vote by Democrats, Independents or Republicans all the way until voting is over," McSally said.
