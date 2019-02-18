PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is calling again for Gov. Doug Ducey to remove all six Confederate monuments on public land in Arizona.
East Valley NAACP members voiced their concerns at a news conference at the Arizona State Capitol Monday morning.
"This speaks to the privilege that people that support this monument have and not understanding the pain that people went through, even in this state," East Valley NAACP leader Rev. Reginald Walton said. "It is known and reported that black people could not go above Van Buren Avenue [sic] in Phoenix, Arizona in 1961."
NAACP members believe the Confederate monuments on Arizona public land speak to institutional racism.
"These monuments are not only offensive to the descendants of African slaves, they are offensive to any American who celebrates the principles of liberty and justice on which our nation was founded," East Valley NAACP president Roy Tatem Jr. said in a statement.
Supporters of the monuments believe the statues represent the history of the U.S.
[PHOTOS: Confederate monuments in Arizona]
The NAACP argues that the history behind the Confederacy should be taught in classrooms and museums rather than on public land funded by taxpayer dollars.
"Those who want to honor the Confederate Army and its legacy are of course free to do so on their own private property and at their own expense," Tatem Jr. said.
One monument which honors Confederate soldiers is located at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza across the street from the Arizona State Capitol.
Ducey was unavailable on Monday but two years ago he said he had "no desire or mission" to tear down monuments.
"We have a public process for this. If the public wants to be engaged in this, I'd invite them to get engaged in it," Ducey said in the past.
But the governor killed one avenue for the public to voice their opinion on the monument last year. He signed legislation that eliminated the public committee overseeing monuments at the Capitol. According to the measure, oversight was handed to the Department of Administration, which the governor has a lot of power over because the director is appointed by the governor and reports to him.
