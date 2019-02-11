GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Glendale Police Department released two new vantage points showing the moment Johnny Wheatcroft was tased nearly a dozen times after refusing to give his identity during a 2017 traffic stop.
Wheatcroft said he was tased in the genitals and butt, all while his crying children watched it happen.
He is now suing the City of Glendale and several officers from that day, claiming this was torture.
But the Glendale Police Department described their side of the story to media Monday but didn’t allow any crews in with cameras or recording devices.
They released new footage from Ofc. Mark Lindsey's body camera. In it, you see Wheatcroft's wife wack the officer with a bag full of bottles, knocking him to the ground where he blacked out.
That’s also seen in the parking lot surveillance video.
Police said these new angles show how quickly the situation escalated.
Investigators told the media the department conducted an internal review to evaluate their response to the resistance, and whether or not they used excessive force. The department said they found that in all but one case at the scene, their use of force was justified and proper protocol was followed.
They suspended Ofc. Matt Schneider for three days for continuing to tase the suspect while he was in handcuffs and did not appear to be resisting arrest.
Police also said despite what it looks like in the video, they did not tase Wheatcroft in the genitals. They told us his pants came down during the struggle, and they tased him in the thigh and butt because they're trained to tase the largest muscle groups on somebody to successfully subdue them.
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office never pressed charges against Wheatcroft, or the officers involved, saying in both cases they didn’t feel there was a likelihood of conviction.
Glendale police said the officer who tased Wheatcroft has no prior use of force complaints.
Wheatcroft is in jail on unrelated charges.
On Tuesday, Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers issued a statement about the incident.
It reads:
This statement is in response to citizen concerns which I have received over the past few days regarding the media attention given to a Glendale, Arizona, police incident which occurred in July of 2017.
As Mayor of the city of Glendale, I want to ensure the public that I have heard your feedback regarding the incident involving the Glendale Police Department.
I assure each of you that our top priority as a Council is public safety-with the expectation of transparency and accountability. I believe that it is imperative that we hold our police officers to the highest professional standards and our citizens have every right to expect nothing less.
This entire incident was subject to an official, critical, comprehensive and independent review in accordance with the Arizona Police Officer Standards and Training procedures and state laws. The review, which occurred when the incident first happened and long before it became public, resulted in disciplinary actions for one officer regarding certain tactics of this complicated event.
In addition, the City forwarded the incident to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for their official review. They notified the City that after their extensive examination, they were declining to pursue criminal prosecution against any of the officers involved.
All of these independent reviews and the disciplinary action happened because of our commitment to accountability and the expectation of a standard of excellence in Glendale.
I have a long history and record of supporting Public Safety, and I do not believe that one incident defines a department or a City. I'm proud that our police officers live in our community, their children go to our schools and they have thousands of positive interactions with the public in the course of their duty every year.
Because this case is currently in litigation, I am limiting my public remarks to this statement, and will not comment further on the incident or on specific details of the case.
Perhaps the wife did whack the cop. Her arrest would be called for (and as was said here, no charges filed so wouldn't have won probably). But the husband was beaten to a pulp by the crazy cop who should be OFF the street. No need for what that cop did.
The victim's chest an testicles have responded recently with a sincere and adequate apology for his wife's actions. Dammed testicles, responsible for so much bagged bottle swings in recent zeitgeist history.
