PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There's a new billboard in downtown that shows where anti-Trumpers hope President Donald Trump ends up after leaving the White House.

The billboard features Trump in an orange prison jumpsuit with behind bars. He has a name tag that reads, "Don the Con." There are also mushroom clouds behind him with swastika-like dollar signs next to him. The billboard is on Grand Avenue near 11th Avenue.

Controversial Trump billboard still looming over Grand Avenue after a year If you spend any time on Grand Avenue in downtown Phoenix, or anywhere nearby, you’ve seen the controversial billboard of President Trump for 365 days.

Just below the picture of Trump is a digital crawl that says "TRUMP DEATH CLOCK" and then gives the number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., which is more than 311,000 as of Thursday night. It also says people should wear a mask.

This new billboard comes after a similar billboard stood there for about three years. It had Trump in a regular suit with the same mushroom clouds and the dollar signs that looked like swastikas. That billboard was created and paid for by Los Angeles-based artist Karen Fiorito.