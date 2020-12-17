Trump billboard
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There's a new billboard in downtown that shows where anti-Trumpers hope President Donald Trump ends up after leaving the White House.

The billboard features Trump in an orange prison jumpsuit with behind bars. He has a name tag that reads, "Don the Con." There are also mushroom clouds behind him with swastika-like dollar signs next to him. The billboard is on Grand Avenue near 11th Avenue.

Just below the picture of Trump is a digital crawl that says "TRUMP DEATH CLOCK" and then gives the number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., which is more than 311,000 as of Thursday night. It also says people should wear a mask.

This new billboard comes after a similar billboard stood there for about three years. It had Trump in a regular suit with the same mushroom clouds and the dollar signs that looked like swastikas. That billboard was created and paid for by Los Angeles-based artist Karen Fiorito.

 

