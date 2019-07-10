PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new bill is aimed at protecting workers who have to sweat it out in the heat. It's co-sponsored by Arizona Representative Raul Grijalva.
For workers like Arturo Villalobos, the job still has to get done when we hit 110 degrees and higher.
"Take breaks, get in the truck, turn on the AC -- not too much because it can also be bad," Villalobos said.
He said he knows the symptoms of heat illness well. He saw them this Wednesday with a coworker.
"He started feeling funny, dizziness, tripping," Villalobos said.
Rep. Grijalva introduced the Asuncion Valdivia Heat Illness and Fatality Act in Washington D.C. on Wednesday. It would require the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to create a set of heat stress standards. This means employers would have to comply with whatever they come up with, like paid breaks in the air conditioning, or providing water.
"We all could agree, people working in that kind of heat need extra protection," said attorney James Arrowood. "You're far better off being proactive than reactive as an employer."
Villalobos said he just wants to make sure he and his coworkers are recognized.
"They should take into consideration the health of everybody; not try to get the workout. Get it done," Villalobos said.
The act has a subcommittee hearing Thursday morning at 7:15 a.m., Arizona time. You can watch it here.
