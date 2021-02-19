PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Less than two months into the new year, Maricopa County has nine officer-involved shootings; four were deadly. A new bill passed unanimously by the Criminal Justice Reform Committee would require a third-party policing agency to investigate any deadly force incident.
"It's about community, it's about accountability, and it's about transparency," said House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding.
Right now, if an officer uses deadly force, their own department conducts the investigations, which justice reform advocates say shows bias.
Rep. Bolding has been fighting for this bill since 2015 and says it's finally getting bipartisan support. Passing a House committee is the furthest it's gone, but critics say HB-2765 doesn't go far enough.
"It makes sense that he's been working on that since 2015 because it's a 2015 solution." Jamaar Williams, Policy Minister for Black Lives Matter Phoenix Metro, says the bill has a major flaw. "When we say that police can't investigate themselves, we don't mean other police officers or other prosecutor agencies."
Instead, Williams says BLM has been fighting for community oversight committees. Another critic, law enforcement agencies. Bolding says it's been split, with several local chiefs and police organizations speaking out against the bill. Arizona's Family reached out to a handful today, but no one was available for comment.
Right now, HB-2765 is waiting on a hearing from the Rules Committee before it can go to the full House floor.