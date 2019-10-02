PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Construction of a new mixed-use development slated to be built in Arcadia will now move forward to the next step after it was passed by the village committee.
The 18-acre site developed by RED Development will be located at the northwest corner of 44th Street and Camelback Road.
The entire project includes the Phoenix Suns practice facility, restaurants, retail shops, a covered parking structure, and a boutique hotel that will be designed, owned, and operated by Sam Fox.
The office building and hotel are expected to be about five stories and 75 feet tall.
They both will sit directly on the corner, which the developers say was intentional, so the building doesn't tower over homes and backyards.
However, some people believe it will obstruct the views of the mountain from the road and set a precedent.
After Tuesday night's vote, the development will now go before the planning commission and then to the City Council, who will ultimately have the final say.