(3TV/CBS 5) -- The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services launched a new app Monday that gives consumers direct access on a mobile device to some of the most-used content on Medicare.gov.
The “What’s Covered” app lets users quickly see whether Medicare covers a specific medical item or service.
CMS created the app to accommodate the growing population of individuals with Medicare.
Medicare users are projected to increase to more than 80 million by 2030.
Hold the phone, use the #WhatsCoveredApp instead to find out if your medical services or items are covered by @MedicareGov. @NYCHealthSystem #HenryJCarter pic.twitter.com/TQtiXLMyOi— CMSGov (@CMSGov) January 28, 2019
The app offers interactive online decision support, a web chat option and a service which breaks down how different coverage choices will affect an individual’s estimated out-of-pocket costs.
The eMedicare initiative also allows consumers to fill out surveys to provide feedback on ways to improve the app or Medicare.
The ‘What’s Covered’ app can be downloaded for free in the Apple app store and Google Play.
Click here to download the app on the Apple app store or download the the app on Google Play.
