SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Abrazo is opening its first hospital in Surprise on Monday, Oct. 12.
The new hospital is located at Loop 303 and Bell Road. Abrazo says the new hospital will be smaller than a typical general hospital but will still include surgical services, a full emergency department, private inpatient rooms, ultrasound, x-ray and CT scan, laboratory, pharmacy and other services.
The hospital will be able to handle general surgeries, so patients will be able to get access to a more broad range of care.
"Patients with abdominal pain, sprains and broken bones, lacerations, pneumonia and flu are typical of the types of conditions we expect to see in the emergency department,” said Dr. Brian Hess, an emergency medicine physician at Abrazo Surprise Hospital. "We also have the capability of extending care beyond the ER to the observation or inpatient environment for lower acuity, uncomplicated medical conditions. It’s about ‘the right care in the right place’ for us."
Abrazo and Surprise city officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony to dedicate the hospital earlier this week. Mayor Skip Hall said the city has needed a nearby hospital for residents because of its recent rapid growth.
"Abrazo Surprise Hospital is in an ideal location for ease of access and we are able to provide a higher level of care than an urgent care. Our general surgery capability means if you come to the ER with gall bladder symptoms or appendicitis, for example, you won't be transferred elsewhere. We will have 24/7 emergency and general surgery coverage," said Administrative Director Chrissy Salazar, RN.
The hospital is located at 16815 W. Bell Road in Surprise.