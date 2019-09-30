MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new hospital in Mesa is set to open this week, Abrazo Health announced on Monday.
On Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6 a.m., Abrazo Mesa Hospital will open its doors to the community.
Medical leaders describe it as a "neighborhood" hospital with 24-hour emergency assistance, around-the-clock surgical care and eight inpatient beds.
While it's not as big as a standard general hospital, Abrazo Health says this new hospital concentrates on quality medical care that is convenient and efficient. Its surgical suite, diagnostic imaging and laboratory are some of the things it has in common with its bigger Abrazo sister hospitals.
Medical leaders at Abrazo Mesa Hosptial expect to treat patients with conditions that include:
- abdominal pain
- sprains and broken bones
- cardiac arrhythmias
- seizures
- minor trauma
- lacerations
- bladder infections
- dehydration
- pneumonia and the flu
In a press release, Christy Matlock, RN, administrative director for Abrazo Mesa Hospital who lives in Gilbert says she and her colleagues are working hard to make an environment with a culture that is patient-friendly and consumer-focused.
“We’re anxious to begin providing care for our neighbors and friends,” said Matlock in a press release. “Providing quality medical care and improved patient satisfaction are among our top priorities, and we want our ER waiting times to be among the shortest they can possibly be.”
Additionally, the new hospital is creating about 50 full-time clinical and support staff jobs.
In 2020, Abrazo Health plans to launch another neighborhood hospital like this one in Surprise.
“This is a new model for bringing healthcare closer to the communities we serve. It’s a beautiful facility, and I am very proud of our team rolling up their sleeves and working hard to prepare for opening day. We look forward to caring for patients very soon,” said Interim CEO Ed Staren in a press release.