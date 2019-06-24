FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A fire leveled a home in Florence and burned three cars on its property Monday afternoon.
[WATCH: Close-up of Florence house fire aftermath]
The blaze broke out around 2 p.m. near State Route 79 and Paisano Drive.
According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, at least one person was airlifted to the hospital for burns sustained while trying to save the family pets.
The family told deputies they don't believe any of their pets survived.
"That's a sad story here, and I don't want it to happen to anybody. So fast, so quick," said neighbor Guy Wolff.
Wolff said his brother-in-law, who lives nearby, heard an explosion. By the time Wolff got home, the home was a total loss.
"As you can see, there's nothing left. It's kind of an empty space for me because I used to see a house, now there's nothing," Wolff said.
Golder Ranch and Gila River fire departments eventually responded to the fire-- both are more than 30 miles away. Neighbors wondered why Florence firefighters didn't respond, as they're only 12 miles away.
"From the time I came here, I learned that we're not part of the City of Florence, we're part of Pinal County," Wolff explained. "So, the City of Florence usually would not come to this area because it's beyond their limit."
The Rural Metro Fire Department said the house is not in their jurisdiction either.
Florence Fire Department said the area where this happened is not covered by a specific jurisdiction, but they do their best to help whenever they can. David Strayer, with the department, said they are a 2-station department and were responding to several 911 calls in town and did not have the staff to assist with this house fire.
"I hope this will make them change their mind in the future and see what's going on because we have about 200 houses in the area all around here, including the monastery," Wolff said.
It is unclear what caused the fire and how much time passed before firefighters arrived on scene.
And our house was leveled as well, only the brick foundation was left.
It took forever for fire to respond to our house fire and there is a volunteer fire Department less than half a mile away. This was at night and not in Arizona. We didn't a tv article posted. If you want better response, you'll need another fire station manned 24/7, and pay taxes for it.
