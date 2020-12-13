PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A house party in north Phoenix turned deadly early Saturday morning. Police said one man was killed and another person was injured following a shooting at the home off 28th Street and Greenway Drive.

Now, neighbors in the area are voicing concerns about the short-term rental home they say has caused major issues for a year.

House party shooting leaves 1 dead in Phoenix According to police, the victim, whose name has not been released, was inside the house when the suspect shot him.

"All of my fears of someone being shot, of us potentially being hurt, it is realized. It is real," said one neighbor who didn't want to be identified for her protection.

This is the latest incident connected to short-term rentals, leaving many Valley residents frustrated. The home is listed on the vacation rental site VRBO. Earlier this year, the City of Phoenix implemented new rules for short-term rentals but neighbors said it isn't enough to curb the problem.

"We need ways for the City to be able to stop it when it becomes this kind of a problem," said the neighbor.

Party houses agitate neighbors, spread coronavirus On a typical summer weekend, the crowd gathered at the north-central Phoenix short-term rental house would be no more than an annoyance to the rest of the neighborhood. But this was July 5, 2020 - during the middle of a pandemic.

In 2016, Arizona lawmakers passed legislation preventing cities and counties from banning short term rentals. Some people who live near the home where the shooting took place are pushing for the bill to be repealed.

"This is our starter home. I was born and raised here in Phoenix, this was supposed to be our dream of starting a family and now it is a nightmare and it is not going to stop," said one neighbor.