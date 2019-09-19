GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Neighbors in Glendale say an SUV has been trapped underneath a storm-damaged carport for around three weeks.
“I was out of town, and they say they had a real (sic) bad storm,” said Michelle Weeks, who owns the SUV. “And my neighbors sent me pictures of my truck with all that on top of it.”
A eucalyptus limb fell on top of the carport at the Sunset Estates Condominiums, crumpling the canopy. And while the tree debris got removed, the damaged carport stayed.
Weeks says she hasn’t been able to use the SUV ever since. It’s tough since that’s her only mode of transportation.
“I did just have back surgery, and it’s very uncomfortable for me to walk a long way, so since this has happened I don’t do anything,” Weeks said.
The property management group AMCOR runs the Sunset Estates Condominiums. Tom Anglin, an asset manager with the group, says a company is coming on Friday to fix the carport issue.
Anglin says it’s taken so long because he had trouble finding someone who could haul away the hunk of metal left behind from the storm, and that parts for a new carport weren’t readily accessible.
Anglin wouldn’t say if AMCOR would pay for the damage to Weeks’ car, only that it was “an insurance issue.”
“I see non-caring for the person that’s affected by this,” said Victoria Gough, a local block watch captain.
Gough says she’s been in contact with the City of Glendale about the issue.
“Gotta do something here. Gotta,” said Gough.
City of Glendale spokesman Matt Droge says the collapsed carport has been on the City’s radar since Sept. 6, when a city inspector discovered it after being called out to the property on an unrelated call about trash. The inspector served a compliance order that day, and Droge says the inspector will be checking in again this week.
Droge says if the Sunset Estates Condominiums hasn’t cleaned up the crushed carport and retrieved Weeks’ SUV, they could issue a citation and start the court process if necessary.
Meanwhile, Weeks just feels like it shouldn’t take weeks to get her wheels back.
“I mean, my truck is sitting right there,” Weeks said. “It has a full tank of gas in it.”