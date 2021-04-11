HOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police continue to investigate a shooting that took place yesterday in Phoenix, and a subsequent car crash into a home on West Bethany Home Road. The chain of events left a 23 year-old woman dead, and a 37-year-old man arrested for murder and aggravated assault.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. The initial call to police was that a woman was being assaulted by a man inside a car that crashed into a house. Sgt. Maggie Cox said when officers got to the home, they found Mikayla Ballesteros in the passenger seat of the car, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. They also found witnesses restraining the driver of the car, Carnell Antoin Cunningham, from leaving. Ballesteros was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead, Cox said. Cunningham was arrested and booked into jail on murder and aggravated assault charges.

"It's hard to sleep, seeing something like that," says nearby resident Shauna Sell.

Sell and her sister Katrina Smith were driving home Saturday when they saw the scene on Bethany Home Road: not just the White Chevy Impala crashed into a house, but Mikayla Ballesteros inside that car, and not moving.

Katrina, being a nurse, quickly felt for a pulse. When that was unsuccessful, she immediately tried to administer CPR. "Knowing how to do CPR and not being able to help her, I felt helpless," said Smith.

Meanwhile, Shauna stayed by the two men restraining the suspect, 37 year-old Carnell Cunningham. "It was tough," says Sell. "I've never seen anything like that. And I hope to never see anything like that again."

Phoenix police haven't released any additional information at this time regarding the events leading up to the crash, or what led to the shooting taking place.

What we do know is that Mikayla is gone, and far too soon. "All I can picture right now is her, and seeing her," says Sell. "Like she was really beautiful, beautiful. Poor lady, she didn't deserve it."

"Heartbroken. She was young, she had a whole life ahead of her," says Smith. "And I just pray to God that she didn't have any children."

As the Phoenix police investigation into this specific incident continues, those like Katrina who live in the area are worried about their safety after seeing a neighbor's home now stripped bare. "There's a lot of stuff that happens on Bethany Home," says Smith. "A lot of people are hit, pedestrians are hit. They need to watch the road."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help put on a proper memorial for Mikayla.