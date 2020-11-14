Neighbors rescue Phoenix woman from burning apartment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix woman might owe her neighbors her life after they rescued her from her burning apartment Saturday morning.
It happened at a large apartment complex just north of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway and 24th Street.
James Faggart said he was on his balcony when he heard the fire alarm go off. He went outside with his phone recording and saw the woman on her second-floor balcony, smoke billowing out from behind her. Faggart said his wife told him to get his ladder from his work truck.
“Smoke was rolling out and everything,” he said. “We didn’t know how long they [the fire department] were gonna be.”
Faggart said he and some of his neighbors helped the woman get down safely. “We put the ladder up against the building and [helped] her climb over the railing and come down.” Faggart said the woman, who was the only person in the apartment when the fire started, was shaken but not hurt.
The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on the scene a few minutes later.
“Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire while preventing it from extending to other adjacent units,” Capt. Todd Keller said.
A Crisis Response Team from the Phoenix Fire Department is helping the woman.
It’s not clear what sparked the fire.