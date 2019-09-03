AHWATUKEE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Neighbors jumped into action after an Ahwaukee went up in flames, Tuesday.
The fire started in the back of the home, located off of Sequoia Trail and Oneida Street, near Warner Elliot Loop, and quickly spread to the attic.
Neighbor Samuel DiMickele says he was on his way home from work when he noticed smoke and ran to the door to see if he could help.
“When I ran into the house it was a giant blast of smoke right to my face, it scared the daylights out of me, to a point where it took me to a knee,” said DiMickele.
There, he says he found another Good Samaritan, a man named ‘Mike,’ already inside working to pull out an unconscious woman.
“And he was already dragging the woman that was in the house out. So I kind of got it together. And without him being there, she would have not made it,” he said.
Outside he says they and a third neighbor tried CPR until paramedics arrives.
“She was unconscious, I didn’t know if she was breathing or not, finally we were able to see if she got some breath,” said DiMickele. “But it was a blur."
That woman and ‘Mike’ were both taken to the hospital for smoke in halation and burns.
“In my eyes he's an absolute hero,” said DiMickele. “If a neighbor needs help, you help them."
The home has serious damage from the fire. Investigators are still looking into the cause
Curiously, neighbors says this is the third home to burn down in this neighborhood in the last few years.