PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of neighbors in north Phoenix made it clear that they will not tolerate racist graffiti -- not even for a day. When swastikas appeared on an outer wall in their community at 37th Place and Mayo Boulevard, they cleaned the vandalism up themselves.

Jason Israel was heading out with his 9-year-old son Monday morning when he saw the hateful markings. They were surrounded by a nonsensical message that included the words ‘GOP’ and ‘QAnon,’ along with some other unsavory language.

“I was very disturbed by it, to say the least,” Israel said. “The messaging is one thing but then seeing the swastikas was another. It represents hatred. It represents bigotry. It represents all those things that as a parent, and as a community, we don’t believe in and it’s something that I don’t teach my children.”

Israel comes from a family of several relatives who were holocaust victims. Even after calling the community center and the police, he didn’t want to just sit around and wait for someone else to get rid of the hateful message written in charcoal. So he rolled up his sleeves to get to work and found some other neighbors had the same idea. At least 7 of them worked together for about an hour Monday night.

“It took a power washer, it took soap, it took water, and our kids. We brought them out as well to have them be part of this experience and to learn that this is inappropriate,” Israel said.

Neighbors who heard about the self-appointed cleaning crew were impressed, though disappointed that it needed to be cleaned at all. “It is sad that they would vandalize the wall like that,” Hasan Jeddy said.

Israel spreads the credit out to the three other parents and their kids who made a difference that night. “This is not me, but it’s all of us,” he said. “So I’m very happy to live in a place where we can actually do this together. We did what we had to do to get it done.”

Unfortunately some people tell us there have been similar instances of vandalism in the area. Police came out and took a report, but they have no suspect information to pass along.