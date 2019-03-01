PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Neighbors are outraged at a Phoenix mother and grandmother accused of smoking fentanyl next to a 3-year-old girl.
The two women, 39-year-old Heather Egan and 58-year-old Jenny Ann Choate, are each charged with one count of child abuse.
Police believe both woman used fentanyl in a car as a 3-year-old sat in between them.
A woman who lives down the street from Egan and Choate said that on more than one occasion, she saw the little girl that tested positive for fentanyl.
“The little one was always outside in her diaper, so I know she wasn't taken care of. It makes me really sad."
It was a sense of anger that also led to surprise.
Neighbors said more than a dozen police flocked to the neighborhood to serve a search warrant against Egan and Choate.
Dennis McCoure has lived in the neighborhood for two decades and worries his street is not like it used to be.
"(If your) truck got broken into, everybody would know something. It doesn't happen anymore," he said.
Egan and Choate are both due to appear in court on March 14.
Despite testing positive for fentanyl, authorities said the 3-year-old girl should be okay.
