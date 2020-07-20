GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Glendale family has some neighbors to thank for saving their lives, after their home went up in flames Sunday night.
The fire broke out at a home in the area of 51st Avenue and Greenway Road. The Glendale Fire Department the family had no working smoke detectors. Luckily, their neighbors alerted the homeowners about the fire.
When crews arrived at the home, they saw it was engulfed in flames. The flames intensified when firefighters opened the front door, introducing oxygen to the fire. Click the link below to see what happened.
All the residents in the home were able to get out safely. How the fire started is still being investigated.
Fire officials say this is an important reminder to check smoke detectors regularly and make sure they're working.
A Glendale Fire tweet said: "Please check your smoke detectors today, it could save your life."
The tweet also stated: "This is the definition of love thy neighbor."
The residents of this home are extremely lucky to be alive as they were alerted to the fire by their neighbors. They had no working smoke detectors in their home. This is the definition of love thy neighbor. Please check your smoke detectors today, it could save your life.— Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) July 20, 2020
Firefighters responded to a fire near 54th Ave and Port Au Prince Ln. last night. When they arrived they found the house heavily involved with fire. Watch what happens when they open the front door and introduce oxygen to the already huge body of flames. pic.twitter.com/TDX3zGsaAj— Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) July 20, 2020