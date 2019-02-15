PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It's one of Phoenix's nicest neighborhoods, the Central Corridor, full of beautiful, upscale homes.
And then there's a vacant lot, with mounds of dirt and overgrown grass, at the corner of Central and Bethany Home Road.
Mary Crozier is president of the North Central Phoenix Homeowners Association.
"The blight has actually created more blight," said Crozier. "Last weekend there was a shopping cart dumped here. There's more trash left around the corner."
Crozier said the problem started last year when a senior living group home next door opened for business.
The owners of Peak Assisted Living had reportedly planned to build another home on the lot.
Instead, Crozier said it became a dumping ground for construction debris and left unattended.
"I don't understand why the property owner doesn't clean it up," said Crozier.
The neighborhood HOA has been unsuccessful tracking down the property owner.
A complaint was filed with the City of Phoenix back in September, but so far, nothing has been done to clean this place up.
Spencer Self is director of Phoenix Neighborhood Services.
He said they've been unable to reach the property owner for months, but did make contact this week, and they were told the lot would be cleared away.
If the property is not cleaned up, the property owner could be cited, fined and taken to court.
"In some cases, if a violation does not get remedied, the city may go out and address those violations ourselves," said Delf. "Whatever costs in doing that could be levied as a lien on the property, so that the resident can be held fully accountable for the costs."
"We have to drive by every day and live next door to this," said Crozier. "It just doesn't seem right."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.