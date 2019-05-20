CORDES LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says armed neighbors came to the aid of two women who were being attacked by dogs.
It happened Sunday on Black Mountain Road in Cordes Lakes. (Cordes Lakes is southeast of Prescott.)
The women were reportedly attacked by a trio of "pit bull" dogs, according to YCSO.
When deputies got to the scene, they found one woman lying on her side, "bleeding and screaming" and suffering from bites on her arms and legs.
The woman said she and her friend had just arrived at her home when she "found three pit bull dogs in her yard," according to YCSO.
A neighbor told YCSO that her kids heard the woman screaming, so she grabbed her handgun and, along with a friend, went to help the woman.
When that neighbor arrived, she found the two women surrounded by the trio of dogs.
She said "she was afraid to fire directly at the animals" so she "fired a couple of rounds nearby as the dogs kept attacking."
While her friend called the sheriff's office, the neighbor's husband arrived at the scene.
He took the handgun from his wife and "engaged the dogs by running up to the residence as they continued attacking."
YSCO says the man "was able to shoot one of the dogs immediately, and eventually another dog. He attempted to shoot the third dog but was not sure if the round made contact."
YCSO Animal Control Officers arrived and were able to contain two of the dogs with the owner's assistance and confirm another dog had died.
All three dogs belonged to a neighbor on Black Mountain Road. YCSO says the dogs had jumped a fence before attacking the women.
Mayer Fire personnel treated the two women, ages 57 and 61, for multiple puncture and laceration wounds.
The women were then transported to a Phoenix-area hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening.
The owner of the dogs, 25-year-old Ian Jones, was cited for six counts of "aggressive animal attack and injure" and three counts of "dog at large."
The two remaining dogs both suffered gunshot wounds and were bleeding badly. As a result, Jones signed an animal surrender for. Both dogs were euthanized.
Rabies test are pending on all three dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.