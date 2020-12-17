PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - David Olm and his neighbors love hiking up the Phoenix Mountain Preserve off Shea Boulevard and 22nd Street.
Especially, this time of year, when they get to see the Ornament Exchange Tree. It's a place where folks in the community share decorations with neighbors and strangers.
But this year is different.
The City of Phoenix took the ornaments down a couple days ago.
"I think its an appalling waste of resources to come in here and create a problem of what wasn't a problem," said Olm.
Neighbors say the holiday tradition has been going strong for more than 30-years, but came to abrupt halt this week when the holiday decorations were removed.
News of the "Grinch-like" act quickly spread on social media.
It didn't take long for hikers and homeowners to start decorating the tree all over again.
"It just exploded, with people very upset," said Olm. "They've been coming and putting bulbs back on the tree in defiance of this mindless policy that is just killing a beautiful tradition."
Arizona's family reached out to the City of Phoenix and was sent this statement:
Our staff is mindful that this is a holiday tradition.
Traditional trail philosophy is to “Leave No Trace” and use only environmentally friendly ornaments and decorations. That excludes glass ornaments or lights, tinsel, garland, or any other item that might be dangerous to wildlife and hikers. In addition, City Code 24-52 regulates this type of activity.
Our goal is to continually evaluate how the decorations may potentially impact other trail users and the city’s efforts to maintain its preserve land. We are working with community members in the neighborhood near this location, and will continue to seek solutions that fit everyone’s needs.
Long time residents of the area say that decorations on the tree are always removed, right after Christmas.
"I think its ridiculous," said hiker Adam Kaplan. "It's one tree. People always take them down. It's been done for years. I'm Jewish and I like the Christmas Tree. It's the spirit we all get out here to enjoy."