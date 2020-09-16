PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than 50 suspected undocumented individuals are in Border Patrol custody following what appears to be a human smuggling bust in Phoenix.
The incident began before 7 a.m. Wednesday at a home near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. A spokesperson for Border Patrol told Arizona’s Family they served a search warrant at a home and discovered the individuals on the property.
Video from the Arizona's Family drone captured several dozen people sitting in a alleyway next to the home. And we spoke exclusively to a neighbor, who captured it all on video as it unfolded.
Video shows what appears to be some of the individuals trying to run away. "They tried to run," the neighbor said.
Agents were waiting for the men on the other side of the the fence, where they were eventually detained. The neighbor says he never saw that many people at the home at once. "The house was always really quiet; you would sometimes see some young men going to work in construction uniforms, a truck would pick them up,” he told us.
"There’s no clear explanation as to why this happened other than these peoples lives’ were destroyed, individuals in their working uniforms," said Sandra Castro Solis from Human Rights activist group Puente. She said video of the men huddled in the alley also goes against COVID-19 safety measures.
According to Border Patrol, this multi-agency operation involved a second location, as well. "Approximately 50 suspected undocumented individuals were taken into custody," reads a statement from Border Patrol about the operation. Agents are currently trying to identify the individuals who were found at the house to determine if they are in the United States legally or illegally.