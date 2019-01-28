PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix has begun helping families with their taxes and has resources you might be able to use.
Phoenix’s Earned Income Tax Credit campaign is helping working families who earned less than $55,000 last year with tax preparation and filing services starting Monday and lasting until April 15.
Other programs include the Phoenix Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which allows eligible residents to save on preparer fees by using free services to make sure their income, deductions and allowable credits are properly claimed.
This year, residents can also use the “Do it Yourself” Facilitated Self Assistance service. You can use the computers at the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance center to access online resources and get in-person assistance from volunteers. There are no income limits on eligibility.
Myfreetaxes.com is another free online resource for Phoenix residents who make less than $66,000 a year.
For information about the Earned Income Tax Credit program’s 17 primary locations, visit the program's website.
