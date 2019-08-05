PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Are you looking to get more funding for your school? The Arizona Diamondbacks could go to bat for your campus.
The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation is accepting applications for the $100,000 School Challenge.
The program is open to all public, private and non-profit charter schools, grades K-12 in Arizona.
Teacher and administrators can apply online at dbacks.com/schoolchallenge by Sept. 27.
The grants have helped schools across Arizona with an variety of needs, from playgrounds to a flight simulation program.
