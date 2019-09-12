PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)- UPS announced Thursday that they are looking to hire more than 2,400 people in the Phoenix-area as they gear up for the holidays.
These positions are a combination of seasonal and permanent jobs ranging from package handlers to part-time supervisors and are available at the following locations: 3150 N 31st Avenue, Phoenix, 3002 Old Tower Road, Suite 500 Phoenix, 16601 Sells Drive Goodyear and 1975 East Wildermuth, Tempe
According to UPS, seasonal jobs do not have to be the end of the line for employees. Seasonal and part-time jobs can be a foot in the door for some as 35 percent of the people UPS hired in the past four years for seasonal package handler jobs stayed with the company in a permanent position.
If you're still a student, you may be able to participate in the company’s Earn and Learn program. Eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their pay, for three months of continuous employment.
Applications can be found online at UPSjobs.com.