PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Wednesday, the Attorney General's Office announced that nearly $2 million will be distributed to the victims of a boiler room telephone fraud operation that happened 10 years ago.
According to investigators, back in 2009, associates of Bankcard Empire, a company consisting of many affiliated LLCs, made unsolicited calls intended to "hook" people with "get rich quick" business ventures.
Next, the organization sent follow-up packages through certified mail to the victims to retrieve their signatures. The company used these signatures to forge credit card information and make charges.
The head of Bankcard ended up being Leslie Mersky, who received sentencing of two years and six months in prison in March 2018.
The AG's Financial Remedies Section obtained a court-issued seizure warrant to collect cash, bank accounts, 12 vehicles, 14 parcels of real property, and various personal property.
Through the forfeiture and liquidation of the seized property, FRS redeemed more than $1.8 million.
The AG's Office of Victim Services helped victims figure out how much they lost.
Once a Victim Compensation Plan is reviewed and approved by the court, the money will be sent to approximately 1,894 victims in two stages. If more victims come forward before the second stage, they will be added to the pool.
The Attorney General's Office will release more information as the VCP is developed and reviewed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.