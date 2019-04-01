QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nearly $20,000 worth of property was stolen from Schenpf Farms over the weekend in Queen Creek.
According to a Facebook post, Schnepf Farms said they're offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects who stole almost $20,000 worth of property on Sunday between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.
Schenpf Farms said the suspects drove off in one of their John Deere utility vehicles but it was returned to their fields on Monday morning.
They said some of the stolen property included family heirlooms that are irreplaceable.
One piece of stolen property was recovered, a Stetson hat, off the side of the road just west of the farm.
Schnepf Farms said they have strong leads on the theft and hope to find the rest of the items soon.
They ask anyone with information regarding the theft to contact their office or the sheriff's department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.