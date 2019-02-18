PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It looked like the scene of a major freeway pile up, but nearly 10 cars were wrecked not on a highway, but just parked in a Fry’s parking lot in Ahwatukee Monday afternoon.
Jean Moore has lived in Ahwatukee since 1986. So a trip to her nearby Fry's is simply routine.
“I was going for Napa cabbage and ginger!” she laughed.
But pulling into the store Monday, she couldn’t believe what she was seeing.
“Like a scene out of a movie!” she said. “The debris field was gigantic. It was three separate lanes of cars.”
She said a woman drove through the parking lot out of control, smashing into parked cars left and right, then driving over the median and into a handicap sign.
“No one knew quite what was going on,” Moore said. “The damage to some of the cars was overwhelming. I mean, front ends knocked off, rear ends shoved into the back seat. And then the car that did the damage wound up two lanes over! I just can't even imagine how."
Witnesses said there were nearly 10 cars that suffered major or minor damage.
Moore said as she began tending to shocked car owners walking out of the store one by one to the wreck, she said paramedics began tending to the driver, eventually taking her away in an ambulance. Moore said she was alert and talking and believes it was medically related, though police have not confirmed.
But cars can be replaced. Lives cannot.
“No one was injured!” said Moore. “That’s the amazing thing. I mean, the timing of it was just so perfect for not having injuries.”
