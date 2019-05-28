PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire at a Phoenix apartment complex's parking structure destroyed almost a dozen vehicles early Tuesday morning.
Over 30 firefighters responded to the fire near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road around 5:30 a.m.
[VIDEO: Several vehicles damaged after fire in Phoenix]
The Phoenix Fire Department said the fire was so intense, the apartment almost 50 feet to the west of the parking structure also caught fire.
However, firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze between the vehicles and building. They said the building suffered minimal damage.
Most of the vehicles under the parking structure were completely destroyed.
The Phoenix Fire Department said the fire also burned through power lines and those lines provided an additional challenge for fire crews.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and under investigation.
No firefighters were injured while battling the blaze.
The Phoenix Fire Department said they are still determining if the damage to the building will result in any residents being displaced.
(1) comment
Unfortunately, illegal neighborhood.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.