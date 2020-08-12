APACHE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of dogs and puppies are in the Valley recovering after they were rescued from terrible living conditions at two different properties in northern Arizona this week.
The Arizona Border Collie Rescue learned about 24 dogs that were living in filthy conditions at a home in the Concho area. Workers made the four-hour drive with the Arizona Animal Welfare League, and took the pooches off the property. There were large amounts of trash, dog hair and feces throughout the home. The dogs were brought back to Phoenix where they were vaccinated, microchipped and will go into foster homes.
During the same trip up north, AAWL's rescue team saved dogs that were abandoned at a different property. AAWL said the dogs' owner left them and said he would "shoot" any dogs left. One of the pups had a severely broken leg and a large mass on its hip that will have to be surgically removed. Officials said crews are still working to rescue all the dogs from the property this week. It's unclear how many will be up for adoption.
AAWL works with 32 rescue partners across Arizona to help with medical and behavioral resources for animals in need. For donation information, click/tap here.