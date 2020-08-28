PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A large fire broke out at an apartment complex in Phoenix early Friday morning.
The fire started at about 3:30 a.m. at the Flats apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road. Indian School Road will be closed between 19th Avenue and the I-17 for the next few hours.
Video from the scene showed a large plume of smoke and huge flames coming from one of the buildings. Capt. Todd Keller said the fire started on the second floor and moved its way up to the third floor. At least six apartments were affected by the fire, displacing nearly 100 residents.
Crews were able to get the fire under control and they are working on getting out hot spots. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.