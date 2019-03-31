PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Navy veteran is achieving a life-long goal and is helping veterans at the same time.
Terrie Wurzbacher is walking across the country.
She was in the Navy for 30 years and had wanted to run across the country since 1991.
"I figured, what better way to see the country I served and honor all the veterans out there who have sacrificed everything to protect me, to protect you, to protect this country," said Wurzbacher.
She said she was always working but after a health scare in 2016, she realized now was the time to walk across the U.S.
Wurzbacher started at the Santa Monica Pier on March 2 and is walking to Jacksonville, Florida.
She made it to Phoenix on Sunday.
Wurzbacher has a Facebook page where veterans have reached out to her.
"I would have stopped already if it wasn't for them," she said.
Wurzbacher wants to raise awareness about the struggles everyday veterans face.
"Everybody hears about the war heroes and combat heroes which they should but an everyday veteran, which is what I call them, who may not have deployed, who may not have seen combat, still have struggles when they transition. Things are totally different in the civilian life," said Wurzbacher.
Her goal initially was to walk 20 miles per day but now it's around 15 miles per day. She's hoping to reach Jacksonville by early September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.