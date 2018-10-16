PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Democrats try to take control of the House on Nov. 6, they need to keep the seat for Arizona’s Congressional District 9.
CD 9 covers east Phoenix and Scottsdale. The race pits Democrat Greg Stanton, the former mayor of Phoenix, against Republican Steve Ferrara.
Part of Ferrara’s strategy as a moderate Republican in a blue-leaning district appears to be distancing himself from President Donald Trump, who is scheduled to hold a rally in Mesa this week to fire up Republicans ahead of the mid-term elections.
Ferrara says he has better things to do.
"If (Trump) said he wanted me on stage I'd probably just say I have other commitments I do have other engagements on Friday," he explained.
The doctor and Navy veteran is challenging former Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton in Arizona's 9th Congressional District.
The fact that Ferrara is keeping his distance from the Republican president indicates how tough it could be this year for the GOP to win the district.
The race for CD 9 has not made headlines the way other matchups have.
One reason might be that the candidates do not seem to differ much on the major issues.
Both say they do not want to cut programs like Medicare and Social Security.
The biggest difference between the men, according to them, is experience. One is a newcomer to politics. The other is not.
'I've dedicated my life to service,” Ferrara said. “I'm an outsider. I'm coming into this because of my service in Afghanistan [and] my healthcare background. I think those are two of our most important national issues.”
“My experience has been here in local government,” Stanton, who resigned as the Phoenix mayor to run for Congress, said. “I was a very successful mayor for seven years. I worked as a bipartisan mayor, always focusing on getting things done.”
There is one big issue that separates the candidates – tax cuts.
Ferrara says he supported the tax cuts republicans passed last year.
“I think the tax cuts were a good idea because I think we needed to jump-start the economy, but I definitely don’t support having the deficits that we have.”
While unemployment has dropped to a 49-year low, those tax cuts have been blamed for a growing deficit that now stands at $779 billion. That could put social programs like Social Security at risk.
“Everyone watching this knows that tax plan wasn't about them; it wasn’t about the middle class, working-class Arizonans,” Stanton said. “People watching this didn't get a pay raise as a result of this; the trickle-down theory didn't work.”
There are no reliable polls on the CD 9 race, but most political handicappers predict Democrat Stanton should -- in theory -- win relatively easily.
