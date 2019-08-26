BLUE GAP, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Navajo Police Department say they arrested a hit-and-run driver thanks to help from public.
The hit-and-run crash happened in the early morning of Aug. 17. Police say a woman was struck by a vehicle and the driver fled the scene of the crash on Route 4 near milepost 33.
They did not say what condition the victim was in.
Investigators were able to identify the make and model of the vehicle as a 2014-2017 silver or gray Jeep Patriot.
The Navajo Division of Public Safety then asked for the public's help in finding the driver of the vehicle.
A tip was reported to the Chinle Police Department and police say the suspect was arrested late Friday evening.
The suspect was arrested at his home in Smoke Signals, Arizona. His identity has yet to be released.