WINDOW ROCK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting Arizona this week. According to the Office of the First Lady, Biden will visit the Navajo Nation in Window Rock on Thursday, April 22 and Friday, April 23.

Last October, before President Joe Biden was elected, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez was one of a handful of tribal leaders who met the Bidens at the Heard Museum in Phoenix. President Nez says he told both of them they are welcome to visit the area when they win.

"This just shows that the Biden-Harris administration is keeping to its word to have Native American nations, Native American leaders, a seat at the table," President Nez said.

"We've been sheltering in place here for thirteen months straight now, so it's exciting to actually be able to meet with somebody in person," said Navajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Nez.

They hope to discuss issues Dr. Biden is passionate about, like education and healthcare. "She wants to visit a school. As you may know we are in virtual only now. She wants to find out how teachers are doing with the online learning," President Nez said.

The first lady is no stranger to the nation. President Nez says she was once the commencement speaker at Navajo Technical College and on another trip visited a cancer treatment facility in Tuba City. Now Dr. Biden is coming as the first lady, and for the Navajo Nation leaders it's exciting to have a visitor from the White House.

"And I say that with a lot of humility," said First Lady Phefelia Nez. "It's very rare to have this kind of occasion. And I just feel blessed that kind of opportunity."

They also plan to follow all COVID-19 safety precautions to keep everyone safe.

The Window Rock trip is Jill Biden's first to Arizona since her husband was elected in November. Window Rock is located on Arizona/New Mexico border, about 100 miles northeast of Holbrook.