CHINLE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Navajo police officer has died from coronavirus, according to a Facebook post from the department early Friday morning.
“It is with great sorrow that the Navajo Police Department announces the passing of Officer Michael Lee. We are devastated and heartbroken.” Chief Phillip Francisco said. “Officer Lee was a husband, a father, a son and a protector of his community. We ask the public to join us in remembering his commitment and contribution to his community and to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers today.”
Officer Mike Lee died after 29 years with the Chinle Police District, starting with the Navajo Police Academcy in Toyei, Arizona in 1990.
"Officer Lee was a patrol officer, a Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) officer, a supporter of the information technology component of the department, and he worked closely with the community. He began his career serving the Window Rock community for seven years and dedicated his remaining years to the Chinle community."
The Navajo Nation Police Department confirms this is the first Navajo Nation police officer to die in the line of duty as a result of COVID-19.
"The Navajo Police Department is currently working with our state and local law enforcement partners regarding the procession for Officer Lee from Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona to Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, New Mexico."