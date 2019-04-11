NAVAJO COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies with the Navajo County Sheriff's Office found a slew of heroin and fentanyl pills in a car during a traffic stop along I-40.
According to NCSO, when deputies were speaking to the driver, they noticed inconsistencies in his statements.
NCSO's drug detection K9, Zolton, then alerted the deputies to drugs in the car.
Deputies found 5.6 pounds of heroin and 30,000 fentanyl pills inside the car.
The two people inside the car, identified as 38-year-old Nichole Mitchell and 37-year-old Alberto Sandoval, both of Phoenix, were arrested on drug charges.
Wonder if we brought Singapore's anti-drug laws to the US if we would still have this issue.... death by hanging.... half a kilo of pot, 50 grams of heroin... usually carried out within a year or 2. That is a real war.
Great job thank you.
