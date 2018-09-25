HOLBROOK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Navajo County Sheriff’s deputy had to take down a suspect he never anticipated to meet to save another woman near Heber.
“Yeah, it’s definitely a talker," said deputy Vince Palazzolo.
He got a call Friday night that a woman was trapped under a cow in the Antelope Valley area about 10 miles north of Heber.
“She was able to dial 911 but she couldn’t stay on the phone because the cow kind of thrashed her around a little bit,” Palazzolo said. “Dispatchers were able to ping the phone so it gave us a general location of where the phone is.”
Palazzolo said he got to the scene with EMTs behind him, and he started to tase the cow to save the girl.
“Turn my Taser on to make the clicky noise. It didn’t budge,” said Palazzolo.
But he didn’t give up and was able to spook the cow long enough for emergency responders to rescue the woman.
But then the cow looked right at him and the cattle show really began.
“He starts digging in the ground, he’s going to charge,” said Palazzolo. “I’m thinking, 'I have nowhere to go.'”
“His head hit me in the chest and shoulder, took me to the ground, probably dragged me 10 feet on the ground, keeping his head down on top of me,” said Palazzolo.
Amazingly, he only got a couple bruises, because of his bulletproof vest that never saw any bullets that night.
“He’s actually got a hoof on top of me on my chest, and I wear an outer carrier and the outer carrier has a rifle plate in it which is hard, and it’s a good thing I did because of his weight. If I didn’t have that it probably would’ve been a lot worse,” said Palazzolo.
After all of that, the cow was OK, the woman was OK and Palazzolo said he’s OK too.
Except for the beef he now has with the EMTs and other deputies who are having a cow about the whole thing.
“I was off the ground and he’s kind of trying to help me find my stuff and his comment was, ‘If he was kicking your ass there wasn’t a whole lot I was going to be able to do,'” he said laughing, remembering what an EMT told him after it happened.
“I’m about 250 pounds and he was probably about 1200 pounds so he won,” Palazzolo laughed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.