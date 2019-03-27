These robots really deliver! NAU students welcome food delivery robots to campus.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It's no secret that college kids are hungry ALL the time!

Well, help is on the way for NAU students, in the form of new food delivery robots.

The program launched this week on NAU's Flagstaff campus.

Starship Technologies teamed up with Sodexo Food to roll out a fleet of about 30 robots, which look a little like ice chests on wheels.

The service is designed for speed and convenience. It's as easy as downloading the Starship app and placing an order. A service fee of $1.99 will be added to each order. The fees work in conjunction with university meal plans.

The autonomous machines can carry up to 20 pounds of food and drinks.

Students can order from campus vendors including Einstein Bros. Bagels, Turnip the Greens, Cobrizo Mexican Grill, Star Ginger, The Wedge Pizza, G’s New York Style Deli. More restaurants are expected to be added soon.

Since Flagstaff definitely sees plenty of snow, some folks on Facebook wondered how it this program would work in the winter. The company posted reassurances, and said the "bots" can definitely handle rainy and snowy conditions.

The six-wheeled robots can go a maximum speed of 10 miles per hour and are capable of recharging, crossing streets, climbing curbs and even traveling at night.

 

