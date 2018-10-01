FLAGSTAFF (3TV/CBS 5) − A 19-year-old NAU student was killed in a crash near Ashurst Lake and 3 other students were injured Friday night.
An official with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash involving four occupants near Ashurst Lake Road around 10:53 a.m.
They said a white pickup truck went off the road and struck a tree on the driver's side of the vehicle. All four occupants were injured.
Justin Denault, 19, of Imperial, California, was riding behind the driver and sustained traumatic injuries from the impact.
The official said Denault was transported to a local hospital where he died.
The three other passengers were also transported to a local hospital. They have been treated and released with less-significant injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
No further details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.