FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) -- Northern Arizona University plans to use cameras that read license plates to monitor parking rather than stickers affixed to windshields.
The Arizona Daily Sun reported Thursday that the "virtual parking" system will treat license plates as permits.
University officials say license plates will be scanned by cameras mounted to university vehicles.
Permit holders will be required to park with license plates facing an aisle and clear of obstructions such as snow unless they have a front-facing license plate.
The university will also sell front-facing plates for $20, although the fee will be waived this year.
The system will initially be used in parking lots, while garages will continue to use sticker permits and temporary tickets.
Officials say the system is expected to reduce theft, counterfeit permits and environmental impact.
