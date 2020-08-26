Native American protesters block border fence material delivery

COOLIDGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Just 13 protesters were able to hold up delivery of materials for President Trump's controversial border fence for three hours Wednesday morning.

They showed up at 5:30 in the morning, and stood at the entrance to Stinger Bridge and Iron, blocking semi trucks from leaving the facility with steel poles destined for the border.

Border wall construction company facing new criticism And the company behind the construction is preparing to begin the most expensive stretch of border wall ever built here in Arizona.

Stinger is a subsidiary of Fisher Industries, which was awarded contracts for building at least two sections of border fencing the Arizona Mexico border.

"We are standing in solidarity, protesting the assembling and construction of the wall," said one protester, who identified herself as O'Odham. The Tohono O'Odham Indian nation straddles the border in southern Arizona, with sections in both the United States and Mexico.

The protesters said they were protesting the desecration of sacred tribal land and the impact of construction on native species and wildlife.

The Tohono O'Odham have opposed wall construction for several reasons. One of the main objections has to do with the fact that tribal members have family on both sides of the border and are used to crossing with ease.

"We have offered some alternatives with respect to our sacred sites with respect to our religious sites, which are being desecrated as we speak today," said Tribal Chairman Ned Norris to members of Congress in February.

According to a spokesperson for the city of Coolidge, Wednesday's protest was peaceful and resulted in no arrests.

A team from CBS 5 Investigates was on scene and said the protest lasted roughly three hours.