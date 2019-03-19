PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - National Poison Prevention Week is promoting poison prevention tips to help keep you and loved ones safe.
Banner Poison and Drug Information Center encourages people to save the poison help number in your phone. To speak to an expert 24/7 when accidents happen with chemicals, medicine, or household items call 1-800-222-1222 or visit www.poisonhelp.org.
You can find your closest poison and drug information location information center here.
Tips to prevent poisonings:
-Be prepared for an emergency by saving the poison helpline number
-Practice safe storage habits by keeping medicine and hazardous substances out of sight of children
Tips to treat bites and stings at home:
-Wash the area with soap and water
-Have an up to date tetanus shot
-Monitor for signs of allergic reaction
Banner Health encourages people to utilize home remedies like a cold or warm compress, baking soda paste for the bite/sting site, apple cider vinegar for itching, aloe vera for swelling, and oatmeal for irritation.
Did you know...just about anything can be poisonous if used incorrectly? Learn more this week during National Poison Prevention Week by calling your Poison Center on the national toll-free Poison Help line at 1-800-222-1222.#NPPW19 #PreventPoison #PoisonHelp pic.twitter.com/y1HfCbE4c6— ThinkFirst (@ThinkFirstFndt) March 18, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.